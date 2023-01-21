Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal cinema to shutter 39 movie theaters Photo by CNN Youtube video

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February

WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.

CNN has a list of all the affected movie houses and the three in the Commonwealth will be the Greenbrier Stadium 13 in Chesapeake, Virginia, and the Stonefield Stadium 14 and Regal Imax in Charlottesville, Virginia. The next closest closing to this area will be the Gallery Place Stadium 14 in Washington, DC. Cineworld will begin rejecting leases on the affected business on February 15.

The bankruptcy filing from Cineworld the British Company that owns Regal theaters indicates the following: “Over the past two and a half years, the Debtors, through extensive good-faith and arm’s-length negotiations with their landlords, reached agreement on various lease restructurings that provided for, among other things, the deferral of rent. While such actions have provided breathing room for the Debtors as the cinema industry rebounds from the pandemic, they have not delivered a comprehensive long-term solution. The Debtors’ U.S. theater portfolio is a significant contributing factor to their current financial challenges,”

The only Regal Cinema in Roanoke is the Valleyview Grande which has closed and reopened several times since the pandemic. There are no reported closings of Regal theaters in Southwest Virginia at this time.