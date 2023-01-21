Folgers Coffee television commercial celebrates 4 decades

Folgers Coffee Photo by Betamax King Youtube screenshot

Is Folgers in your cup?

Yesterday morning I was in the grocery store line and the man behind me began singing "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup." He pointed to my box of coffee and said he had been singing this song for many years. I was glad to know I was not the only baby boomer who would recall TV commercials and jingles and randomly sing them out loud. The tune this man cooned is from the popular Folgers Coffee television commercial that debuted in 1984. It's hard to believe that soon this beloved ad will be 40 years old.

Folgers Coffee was created in 1850 and the last heiress to the family fortune and company owner Abigail Folger was stabbed to death on August 9, 1969, in Los Angeles as part of the Charles Mason family Tate-Labianca murders. Ata time when many coffee makers were importing their products James Folger decided that mountain-grown beans were the best and he was right. Folger also began taste testing rather than looking at the outward appearance of the bean and his brand has been popular ever since.

Folgers brings back fond memories

In 2022 the Folgers Coffee brand decided to reinvent itself from being "your grandmother's coffee" but that's what is was and continues to be. My great-grandmother and grandmother drank it and now my grandchildren watch me have Folgers in my cup in the morning. It's understandable that a company must obtain new customers to survive but they don't have to throw out their loyal base who has kept them viable for more than a century especially when we still enjoy singing "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup." The commercial jingle brings back fond memories so hopefully, the company will not retire it.