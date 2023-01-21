General Hospital is alienating fans by portraying the Ashford family as perfect

GH fans are tired of Portia whining Photo by GH Youtube screenshot

This article is about the characters and in no way disrespects the actors who are only working with the material they have been given. Please do not bully the General Hospital cast members.

The Ashford-Robinson clan is getting on the fans' nerves

General Hospital viewers know there are no perfect families in real-time or in Port Charles. For this reason, a number of viewers are expressing their utter disgust with the way Curtis Ashford's (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson's (Brooke Kerr) blended clan is being portrayed, Curtis and Portia purchased a beautiful home and his father Marshall Ashford (Robert Gosset) and her daughter Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) live with them. A few fans commented that they don't like to see the family on screen together and a number of others agreed. This is not racism but based on the storyline and some African American GH viewers agree.

Recent scenes involve Portia and Curtis playing cards and have him calling her "babe" over and over and they constantly give each other quick kisses on the lips. it comes across as if the writers desire them to be the model of the ideal family but that's not the reality in Port Charles. General Hospital viewers are used to the drama at the Quartermaine home and the evil that comes from Wyndamere (the Cassadine lair). Fans have been saying on social media that the writers are laying it on a little thick and the Robinsons are coming across as just too ideal and saccharine-sweet. Just add Aunt Stella

Henry (Vernee Watson) and stir.

Fans want the Robinson-Ashford clan to be a bit more human

Viewers say they are also tired of Portia whining all the time as if she is somehow entitled and others are beneath her. This is why some who watch the ABC soap are waiting for her to have her big downfall when it is revealed that she lied about Trina's birth father. Dr. Robinson constantly criticizes Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chaves) and his family while General Hospital viewers have come to love and accept the dysfunctional way the Cassadines operate. Fans want to see Portia, Trina, Curtis, and Marshall have flaws and fail miserably as other Port Charles residents have.

Curtis initially had secrets and personal issues when he was married to Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) best buddies with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), having adventures with Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and when he made his deal with Selina Woo (Lydia Look). Now his actions make him seem almost too good to be true and he has become a shadow of his former self as he morphs into Mr. Portia.

Marshall and his son don't have to try to achieve world domination like Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) or lock a pregnant woman in a tower like Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Portia doesn't have to poison anyone or be tempted to commit murder or backstab GH employees as Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) did. What the General Hospital fans desire is that this family not be so Pollyanna and for Portia to look at her own life before calling others dangerous and immoral.