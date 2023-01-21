Mckenzie Westmore Photo by People Yutube screenshot

McKenzie Westmore updates her fans

Actress McKenzie Westmore is best known for her portrayal of Sheridan Crane Lopez-Fitzgerald on the NBC soap Passions. Sheridan was the spoiled rich daughter of the evil Allistar Crane who found that her many boyfriends were only interested in her money. She made her television debut as Dr. Riely Sinclair on All My Children in 2008 and in addition to daytime, Westmore has had roles in Lets Kill Grandpa this Christmas (2017) The Hollow (2016) The Question (2015), and an episode of Friends.

The actress recently announced on social media that she has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time. Ironically the post came just one day after the daytime alum and television hostess shared a TikTok video about having her hair cut, colored, and styled with bangs for the first time in years.

“That moment you’re excited to just get your hair cut and find out after you have cancer,” Westmore captioned a selfie she shared on Twitter and in an Instagram Story.

McKenzie Westmoreland is a trouper

Westmore shared on Twitter that three tumors were found in her uterus and on Instagram said that she would be undergoing surgery next week. Her husband former FACE OFF judge Patrick Tatopoulos, will not be around for her recovery because he will leave three days prior, as the actress said in an accompanying Instagram Story. “Hollywood sucks sometimes.”

The couple has been married since 2015. In 2019, the soap vet announced that she has the genetic condition Tourette syndrome, which was diagnosed when she was only 10. She has also shared that she had to have reconstructive surgery after a bad filler. Be on the lookout for updates as McKenzie Westmore shares more of her current situation.