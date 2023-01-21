Was St. Michael's sword stabbing a thief in a church an accident or divine intervention?

Saint Michael the Archangel Photo by All sculptures Youtube screenshot

Church theif is stabbed before he can get away

Headlines across the Internet are poking fun at a recent event that took place inside a Mexican church. The Daily Mail calls it "Divine Justice" and MRTV says "God will Getcha Thief Stbbed by Angel." Daily Caller reported "Drunken Man slices neck on angels sword..."The reason for the puns is that an inebriated man has injured himself while attempting to steal a statue of St. Michael the Archangel

The Daily Star News referred to the thief as a "drunk bloke" and said he was stopped by"Divine intervention" from stealing one of the holiest relics in Mexico. The Bible indicates that Michael will be the archangel who will lead the final battle to destroy Satan and Michael is also mentioned in the Quran. The perpetrator was 32-year-old Michael Alonso who broke into his local church in Monterrey during the night and in the wee hours of the morning tried to exit with the statue of Saint Michael in hand.

A report that was translated by the Catholic News Agency, says that as Alonso was leaving the church he tripped and Saint Michael's sword stabbed him in the neck. Locals noticed the incident at the entrance to the church and called for assistance. Alonso received "-needed medical attention before being handed over to police" and the statue was returned to the church without any noticeable damage. Was this simply an incident of a drunk man stumbling and falling or did the heavens intervene-decide for yourself?