The British royals may prove their methods work in spite of the revelations in Spare

Spare may not have the desired effect

The one constant in Prince Harry's memoir Spare is that the royal family goes on with the show and does not deal with specific issues. Harry and Meghan Markle have claimed that Meghan's mental health issues were ignored and she was expected to just keep serving in spite of racial hate coming her way. The royals are proving Harry is correct because they have continued to move along with their duties and do not seem to be allowing the book to stop them.

"Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, said: “We announced last week that SPARE was the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever on its first day of publication, a record that has been confirmed by Guinness World Records. We now know that it is also the biggest selling memoir ever in its first week of publication.”

If Prince Harry believed his tell-all would whip his British family into shape and cause them to slow their steps a bit he seems to have been wrong: The Crown Estate recently announced that King Charles has decided to give 1.2 billion dollars in profits from a wind farm deal to the UK subjects rather than keep it for the royal family.

"The royals know “the power of our platform,” as Harry so succinctly put it in his memoir. They know that they need to be seen, that personally greeting the public at events they care about resonates long after they leave and that throwing the royal spotlight on local enterprises can amplify an organization’s message and needs like nothing else.

King Charles's request to use some of the profits from the Crown Estate for “the wider public good,” instead of putting it in the pockets of the wealthy royals will be seen as something good and might take a bit of the spotlight away from Prince Harry's revelations.The decision tonot respond directly to the accusations in Spare and go on with the show might be one of the best things the monarch could have done