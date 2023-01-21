General Hospital Spoilers: Secrets and lies have a high price in Port Charles

Joss and Dex Photo by GH screenshot

Carly, Carly, Carly

On General Hospital the fallout from Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) withholding the fact that Willow Tate is Nina Reeves's ( Cynthia Watros) daughter will continue to cause problems. Nina and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are furious and have ripped into Carly because of her decisions and Drew Cain (Cameron Matthison) is extremely disappointed in her. Nina was bent on revenge but Liesl Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) talked her own for now.

On Friday Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) is going to say some things that shock his mother as he tells her she is just as bad as Nina and she had no right to make Willow's decision for her. Willow has forgiven Carly who has stood her ground with Sonny, Drew, and Nina but how will she feel when her son expressed his disdain for her actions? Perhaps Michael will realize now that his father is not a total bad guy and that his mon is capable of making big messes just as well.

Dex Joss and Cam

Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) will tell Joslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) that he may not be working for Sonny much longer. It's not clear if he quits or assumes that the plan will work and Sonny will be behind bars. Some General Hospital viewers were hoping Michael would call off his vendetta against his dad because of recent events but he told Dex to go ahead with what they have set in motion. In the meantime, something will have that leads Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) to realize Joss has not been totally truthful with him and he could find her with Dex and figure things out.

Michael might not forgive Carly and show sympathy to Nina and there is still the chance Willow could die because of her actions. Cameron will be heartbroken when he realized Joss kicked him to the curb for Dex and when it comes out Heller was working for Michael to take down Sonny all he'll will break loose and many people will feel betrayed. Some explosive episodes are coming soon so stay tuned.