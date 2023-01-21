Avian flu has affected 25,000 Virginia turkeys but should the public be worried?

is in Rockbridge County Photo by Financial Times screenshot Youtube

Avian flu concerns Virginians

Public concern is growing regarding the highly pathogenic avian flu and wonder if it will spread and if it can affect humans. Millions of fowl worldwide have died or been culled because of this disease. The bird flu has been on a small scale in the Commonwealth with only 6 cases in backyard fowl and has not affected the commercial industry until now. WDBJ 7 reports that over 25,000 turkeys in Rockingham County have been infected with the disease but does the public need to be concerned?

Charlie Broadus the Virginia state veterinarian says Things that we are doing to try to prevent further spread is a really a big, big focus on biosecurity,” said Broaddus. There’s a very low chance of the virus spreading to humans, according to animal health officials.

Mike Persia, a professor, and extension specialist at the School of Animal Sciences, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech also addressed the issue.

“This strain, as it has been in Europe, and has been in the U.S. for a year, does not seem to be very effective to humans, very, very limited transmission to humans,” “That’s the interesting thing, is this virus seems to be a little bit different. It has a little bit more staying power than the variants that we’ve seen in the past,”

Decrease the spread of bird flu

There seems to be no need for panic and there are some things that can be done the decrease the spread of the avian flu.

“ Keeping birds undercover, feeding your birds inside. Doing everything you can to keep birds, especially migratory fowl, away from your birds is going to help out, having some sort of sanitation, especially for your footwear before you go interact with those birds,” said Persia.Broadus concluded: “We’re gonna hope that this is the one infected flock here in Virginia, but certainly prepared for it to spread from that flock if there are lapses in biosecurity or if the virus just manages to move from one farm to the other,”