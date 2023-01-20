Lauren receives a fashion award as Tracey E Bregman celebrates 40 years on The Young and the Restless

Tracey Bregman and her Y&R character will be celebrated Photo by BeondTV screenshot

The Young and the Restless honors Tracey E Bregman

In the midst of The Young and the Restless celebrating 50 years on the air Tracey E Bregman and her character Lauren Fenmore Baldwin will both be acknowledged for their achievements. Y&R debuted in 1973 and Bregman came on board in 1983. She has been with the series off and on for the past 4 decades and is a fan favorite.

There will be a special tribute episode coming up where Lauren will have flashbacks of her time in Genoa City and she will also receive a special fashion award because of her company Fenmores. This is a surprise because Fenmores does not see the same action as Jabot or Newman Media/Newman Enterprises and in recent episodes,

Fenmore returns for Lauren's s[ecial award

Lauren has been out in public and not in her office. The last time Lauren's company was featured in a front burner storyline was when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) scooped Fenmores and created the dress Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) wore for her Tuscanny wedding to Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) in October 2022.

Zach Tinker is returning as Fenmore Baldwin for the tribute episode so Lauren and Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) will be excited to see their son. Tinker currently portrays Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and has just been dropped to recurring status. Lauren also recently reconnected with her ex and singing partner Danny Romalottu (Michael Damian) who returned to The Young and the Restless in honor of the 50-year celebration.