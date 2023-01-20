Lauren receives a fashion award as Tracey E Bregman celebrates 40 years on The Young and the Restless

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W77fZ_0kKO1San00
Tracey Bregman and her Y&R character will be celebratedPhoto byBeondTV screenshot

The Young and the Restless honors Tracey E Bregman

In the midst of The Young and the Restless celebrating 50 years on the air Tracey E Bregman and her character Lauren Fenmore Baldwin will both be acknowledged for their achievements. Y&R debuted in 1973 and Bregman came on board in 1983. She has been with the series off and on for the past 4 decades and is a fan favorite.

There will be a special tribute episode coming up where Lauren will have flashbacks of her time in Genoa City and she will also receive a special fashion award because of her company Fenmores. This is a surprise because Fenmores does not see the same action as Jabot or Newman Media/Newman Enterprises and in recent episodes,

Fenmore returns for Lauren's s[ecial award

Lauren has been out in public and not in her office. The last time Lauren's company was featured in a front burner storyline was when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) scooped Fenmores and created the dress Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) wore for her Tuscanny wedding to Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) in October 2022.

Zach Tinker is returning as Fenmore Baldwin for the tribute episode so Lauren and Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) will be excited to see their son. Tinker currently portrays Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and has just been dropped to recurring status. Lauren also recently reconnected with her ex and singing partner Danny Romalottu (Michael Damian) who returned to The Young and the Restless in honor of the 50-year celebration.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lauren Fenmore# Tracey Bregman# The Young and the Restless

Comments / 5

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
52K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke, VA

After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a success

The City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation is planning to spend $13 million to build a new Eureka ParkRecreation Center which local residents say has been a long time coming. In decades past the old rec center offered activities to keep teens busy after school and on Saturdays. The park was often filled with children on the playground and teenagers and young adults took advantage of what was available inside. For decades the center was run by Mrs. Barbara Keeling who kept things in order and the youth held her in the highest regard.

Read full story

Should King Charles and Prince William continue to hold their peace or address Prince Harry's claims?

The ongoing saga of the Royal family continues to validate one specific point-the public differs in two extreme opinions. The focus for the past few years had been on Meghan Markle haters and her supporters all pushing their narrative. Now the emphasis seems to have shifted to whether or not King Charles and Prince William should speak now or forever hold their peace regarding Prince Harry.

Read full story
2 comments

Is The Young and the Restless prepared for the backlash if they kill Paul Williams?

Will The Young and the Restless really kill off Paul Williams?. One of the biggest mysteries in recent soap history is the saga of Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) on The Young and the Restless. The legacy character had been a part of Genoa City for 4 decades when his portrayer was fired without cause. Disgruntled fans have started online petitions in the hopes of bringing the character back but Davidson says he was treated badly by CBS/Y&R and that he is done. Now the rumor mill is suggesting that between now and March when the soap celebrates 50 years on the air that a popular character will die and predictions are that it will be Paul.

Read full story
Newport News, VA

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.

Read full story
24 comments

Will Josslyn Jacks lose another man that she loves on General Hospital?

Josslyn Jacks (Edem McCoy) is barely legal and has had more heartbreak on General Hospital than the average teenager. When she was 16 her first boyfriend Oscar Nero Quartermaine (Garren Stitt) died of a brain tumor which left her devastated. She later befriended and came to care for Dev Cerci (Ashton Arbib) and he died as a result of the bomb planted at the Floating Rib by Julian Jerome (William deVry).

Read full story

General Hospital leaves fans in the dark as Adam Huss returns to tape the final scenes of the Cassadine Prince

Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Adam Huss has returned to tape the final scenes as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Huss has stepped in twice before when Marcus Coloma was dealing with Covid-19. GH viewers have been waiting to find out the fate of the Cassadine Prince ever since it was reported that Marcus Coloma was fired from the role. When he got the news the actor was said to have refused to tape his final scenes but a representative for Coloma said he did not walk off without taping his last episodes.

Read full story
3 comments
Roanoke, VA

Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violence

WDBJ7 recently reported that several local organizations came together in an effort to curb gun violence and the steps they are taking are to be commended. Tap (Total Action for Progress) The City of Roanoke, YouthHQ@Goodwill, and Keyztolife Ministries have formed ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) and are partnering to make a difference in the lives of young people. Unfortunately, their goals may be impeded by missing elements that young people in the Roanoke Valley no longer have.

Read full story
2 comments

Is Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith the new royal leaker?

According to Gary Goldsmith the uncle of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have got it all wrong and they are to blame for their own misfortune. Celebrating the Soaps is reporting that the brother of Kate's mother Carole Middleton has spoken to the press but did he do this on his own or was he coaxed by someone in the House of Windsor?

Read full story
1 comments

Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert

Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.

Read full story
144 comments
Virginia State

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.

Read full story
39 comments

Blueberries might be an anti-aging food

Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Read full story
1 comments

Gloria and Fenmore return to The Young and the Restless on Wednesday January 25

The Young and the Restless will have two fan-favorite characters return to Genoa City on Wednesday, January 25. Judith Chapman ( Gloria Bardwell) and her on-screen grandson Zack Tinker (Fenmore Baldwin) will be on hand for the tribute episode to Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey E Bregman) who will be given a fashion award for her company Fenmores service. Bregman will be honored for 4 decades on the CBS soap and in comes as Y&R is celebrating 50 years on the air.

Read full story

Judith Chapman brings Gloria Bardwell back to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless

Fans of The Young and the Restless were happy to hear that Fenmore Baldwin ( Zach Tinker) was returning to Genoa City for the 50th anniversary of the CBS soap. Previews indicate he will reunite with his parents Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey E Bregman) the week of January 23. This had viewers wondering if Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) and his mother Gloria Fisher Bardwell (Judith Chapman) might show up and if the entire family could reunite.

Read full story
2 comments
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something different

Restaurant week is the time to support local businesses. Roanoke Restaurant Week began on Friday, January 20, and will continue until Sunday the 29th. This is an ideal time to support local downtown businesses as well as give yourself something new and different to do. Close to 30 eateries in the area are participating thus far and this is the perfect opportunity to try out food establishments that you have never eaten at before as well as support your local favorites. Many places of business have closed since Covid including the beloved Roanoker. Participating in Restaurant Week might make a difference to a struggling downtown establishment.

Read full story

Alka-Seltzer is no longer an antacid but is only a pain reliever thanks to a new way of thinking

If you have taken Alka-Seltzer within the last few years for acid indigestion and found it did not help there is a very good reason why. I purchased a box of this tried and true over-the-counter medication today to have on hand and when I read the box I noticed something shocking. All of my life this product was a combination of buffered aspirin and an antacid that worked for me when nasal drainage from sinus and allergies gave me a sour stomach. Imagine my surprise when I read that the "plop plop fizz fizz" no longer has the ingredient that gives relief from acid indigestion.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle Looney

I was watching Gunsmoke on television yesterday and one of the characters reminded me of Catus Joe ( Joe Grant) who had a television show on WSLS 10 when I was a child. I later saw a midget on an episode of Psych that led me to recall Little Bitty Pete, Cactus Joe's sidekick. I actually recall thinking his name was "Iddy biddy Pete" until I saw it in print. There was also a character named Uncle Looney. When I put their names in the search engine, it pulled up the group Memories of Roanoke where in 2018, many locals shared their stories about Joe and Pete, This was after Joe Grant Jr. the son of the local celebrity passed away. When you clock on the link you will read enough fond memories to fill a book.

Read full story
5 comments
Charlottesville, VA

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.

Read full story
16 comments

Folgers Coffee television commercial celebrates 4 decades

Yesterday morning I was in the grocery store line and the man behind me began singing "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup." He pointed to my box of coffee and said he had been singing this song for many years. I was glad to know I was not the only baby boomer who would recall TV commercials and jingles and randomly sing them out loud. The tune this man cooned is from the popular Folgers Coffee television commercial that debuted in 1984. It's hard to believe that soon this beloved ad will be 40 years old.

Read full story
3 comments

General Hospital is alienating fans by portraying the Ashford family as perfect

The Ashford-Robinson clan is getting on the fans' nerves. General Hospital viewers know there are no perfect families in real-time or in Port Charles. For this reason, a number of viewers are expressing their utter disgust with the way Curtis Ashford's (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson's (Brooke Kerr) blended clan is being portrayed, Curtis and Portia purchased a beautiful home and his father Marshall Ashford (Robert Gosset) and her daughter Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) live with them. A few fans commented that they don't like to see the family on screen together and a number of others agreed. This is not racism but based on the storyline and some African American GH viewers agree.

Read full story

Passions alum McKenzie Westmore is battling cancer for a second time

Actress McKenzie Westmore is best known for her portrayal of Sheridan Crane Lopez-Fitzgerald on the NBC soap Passions. Sheridan was the spoiled rich daughter of the evil Allistar Crane who found that her many boyfriends were only interested in her money. She made her television debut as Dr. Riely Sinclair on All My Children in 2008 and in addition to daytime, Westmore has had roles in Lets Kill Grandpa this Christmas (2017) The Hollow (2016) The Question (2015), and an episode of Friends.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy