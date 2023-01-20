Slowing down may benefit your mental and physical health

Relaxation improves health Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

Slowing down can improve your mental and physical wellbeing

If you have ever noticed that when you sat down and relaxed for a bit you felt better it was not your imagination. Relaxation is a great way to reduce stress and help your body heal. Taking a bath or shower to refresh yourself and wash away germs and changing your bed linen is important because there is nothing more refreshing than the feel of crisp clean sheets and pillowcases. Seeping, or resting when possible is a benefit because not slowing down can actually prolong a cold.

I can recall times I sat at my desk writing for hours and would begin to feel as if I were sick. When I took a break and sat on the couch for a few minutes I could feel my entire body relax. While it is important to exercise and not become a couch potato a good rule of thumb is "All things in moderation." We need to balance our activity with proper cycles of rest. We all have had a moment where we walked away from a situation, went outside for a breath of air, or just to clear our head and it worked.

Relaxation is beneficial

Scientists from Reuters say Stronger and more lasting memories are likely to be formed when a person is relaxed and the memory-related neurons in the brain fire in sync with certain brain waves,

The Mayo Clinic says that relaxation has amazing benefits for our minds and bodies. It will slow heart rate and breathing rate, decrease blood pressure, maintain healthy blood sugar levels, increase blood flow to major muscles, reduce the activity of stress hormones decrease chronic pain and inflammation and Improve digestion. This information is good to know because I will soon be 65 and like other aging adults desire to remain as healthy physically and mentally as possible.