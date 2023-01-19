Older adults can be free from couch potato syndrome

Don't be a couch potato Photo by No Revisions on Unsplash

Don't be a couch potato

If you are retired you might unconsciously be sitting around the house and getting less exercise than when you worked. A study done by Egotron reveals that adults sit for an average of 13 hours each day and the number one reason they get up is to eat food. One way to combat the urge to be a couch potato is to skip rope. Adults who jump rope as they did when they were children will obtain a number of health benefits.

Skipping rope burns calories which reduces fat and prevents obesity. According to Web MD, adults would have to run 8 miles in order to burn the same amount of calories that are consumed from 15 to 20 minutes of rope jumping.

Walking Photo by Dave Goudreau on Unsplash

Find unique ways to get more steps in your day

You can also combat couch potato syndrome by getting up and walking during television commercials. In case you have not noticed, most commercials today are about five minutes long. You could get in about half a mile of walking, just by utilizing the time it takes for advertisements. A few years back I could walk through a shortcut to a nearby convenience store and back during a 5-minute commercial or walk to the end of my block and back.

Research from the UK indicates that hopping can improve bone density. Just a few minutes a day of hopping for a year will reduce the risk of fractures and broken bones from a fall. Hopping is an excellent way to improve the strength of hip bones. Weak hip bones are a leading cause of why so many older adults end up hospitalized after falling.

It's normal for aging muscles and joints to weaken but by getting up and moving around, hopping, skipping, and jumping older adults can improve their chances of living longer and stronger. If you find this overwhelming just begin thinking like a child. Whenever you can whether indoors or out, make it a practice to jump up and down hop from one foot to the other and skip rope if you can. You can also walk around your house or walk in place. However, you do it just don't be a couch potato.