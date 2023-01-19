Virginians can improve their health by getting outdoors hopping skipping and jumping

Keep moving Photo by photo nic on Unsplash

Virginia is for lovers

Virginia is for lovers and if you love the great outdoors and care about your health spending time outside in the fresh air is beneficial.The state of Virginia has much to offer as far as outdoor activities like hiking and bike trails. and numerous studies indicate that sitting for most of the day can lead to poor health but if you can't get away to walk, jog, run, or bike there are things you can do closer to home. Hopping, skipping, and jumping is said to improve overall health and if you grew up in this area decades ago that's what most children and teens did on a regular basis.

Bouncing on a trampoline specifically offers amazing benefits that counter a sedentary lifestyle. Dr. Mercola says that if you spend most of your day indoors and seated, you need to stand up and get moving. He recommends, however, that before you begin to utilize a trampoline or rebounder, you take every safety precaution in order to reduce the risk of injury. It is also wise to check with your healthcare provider before embarking on any big changes to your daily routine.

Move your feet Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash

Benefits of hopping, skipping, and jumping

A major benefit of hopping, skipping, and jumping is that it gets the fluid moving through your lymph glands. Some studies suggest a connection between poor lymph circulation and cancer. Senior citizens who keep moving, live longer and healthier than those who do not. For this reason, it is in your best interest to make no excuses and get moving ASAP.

Jumping, in general, will improve your balance strengthen your immune system and also increase lymphatic flow. When you utilize a rebounder or trampoline you reduce the stress on knees and joints that jumping on the ground may cause. The lymph system works together with the other organs in your body and can get sluggish. Hopping, skipping, and jumping will help you without your having to take any extreme measures and help keep you in shape for your next trek through the great outdoors of the Commonwealth of Virginia.