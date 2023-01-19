Jumping and rebounding can improve posture and overall health

Rebounding can improve posture and overall health Photo by Family fun world Youtube screenshot

Jump for Joy

If you find that as you are growing older you are slouching studies indicate that jumping up and down, rebounding, and bouncing may help. If you don't have a trampoline or rebounder you can simply jump up and down wherever you can, whenever possible. When you sit for long periods of time at a desk or even on a couch there is a potential to slouch. This can have negative effects on your overall health. IF you need motivation consider the songs Jump by Van Halen and Jump for My Love by the Pointer Sisters to encourage you.

Slouching may harm your health

Some research suggests that slouching puts pressure on your heart lungs and other organs and can raise blood pressure. Take a look in the mirror and see the difference in how you look when you stand up straight. I've caught glimpses of myself as I walk and was alarmed that I was slouching and did not realize it.

Strengthen your muscles

Jumping helps strengthen muscles and encourages better posture. When you sit and stand straight you will both look and feel much better. Make sure you are wearing a good pair of athletic shoes that will protect your feet. You can jump up and down in place wherever you are most comfortable. Dr. Mercola even recommends standing up from your work desk and jumping a few times throughout the day.

It's never too late

Harvard Health says it's never too late to improve your posture and strengthen your body and that movements are a small price to pay when compared to the pain, expense, and weeks or months of therapy needed should you fall and break a bone. Additional benefits from jumping will be feeling more energized and youthful. If you have children or grandchildren who can join you then, by all means, make it a group activity.