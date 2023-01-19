What will Lucy Coe do to top her past Nurses Ball appearances?

GH Nurses Ball Photo by Geekgirl Youtube screenshot

Will Lucy return in time for the Nurses Ball?

After a two-year hiatus, the General Hospital Nurses Ball is scheduled to take place the first week in April. Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) founded the annual gala in 1994 and has been the mistress of ceremonies and each year she gets into some type of embarrassing trouble. For several years something would take place and Lucy would end up on stage in her undergarments. One year she ran onto the stage half naked shouting that Richard Simmons was out of the closet because the fitness guru who assisted her for a few years with the ball had literally been tied up backstage.

Lucy is being held captive by Victor Cassadine's (Charles Shaughnessy)people in Paris and Rene a woman Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) believes is an ally is setting a trap for him and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). General Hospital viewers are hoping Lucy will be found and released and return to Port Charles in time for the annual gala. The big question on the minds of the fans is what can orwill Lucy do as an encore to her previous antics?

Since the Nurses Ball has not been held in two years and this is also the 60th anniversary of General Hospital viewers are expecting something over the top and spectacular. There will naturally be sadness this year because Sonya Eddy (Epiphany Johnson ) passed away and the show is doing a tribute to her shortly before the ball. In the past Robin Scorpio Drake showed up alive when everyone thought she was dead. Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) has caused trouble, and there have been numerous life threatening mishaps to Port Charles residents. Be sure to stay tuned for updates as the end of March and fist week in April draw near.