The Andy Griffith Show: Six decades of Aneta Corsaut as Helen Crump

Andy and Helen Photo by The Andy Griffith Show Stories

Six decades of Helen Crump

Sixty years ago in 1963 Aneta Corsaut first appeared in season 3 of The Andy Griffith Show as Helen Crump. The actress was only supposed to be in only one episode Andy Discovers America but the chemistry between Corsaut and Andy Griffith was undeniable so she remained until the series ended. Ironically, Elanore Donahue who previously portrayed Ellie Walker the girlfriend of Andy Taylor (Griffith's character) had left the show because she said there was no chemistry between her and Andy.

The actress is also well known for co-starring with Steve McQuenn in the 1958 film The Blob. As Helen Crump she began as Opie Taylor's (Ron Howard) teacher and at first, was referred to as "Old Lady Crump. She began dating Andy and at one point Opie thought himself to be in love with her as well. The chemistry between the co-stars carried over off-screen as well as Griffith and Corsaut were said to have been having an affair while he was married to his wife Barbara Griffith.

Loyal fans keep The Andy Griffith Show on the air

Anita never married but Andy married twice more. The two obviously need things on a good note because she appeared on the series Matlock where Griffith starred as layer Ben Matlock. While naturally fans fondly recall characters like Barney Fife (Don Knotts) Goober Pyle (George Lindsey), Aunt Bee (Francis Beauvia), and Gomer Pyle (Jim Neighbors) Helen remains near and dear to the hearts of longtime viewers as well.

The Andy Griffith Show has never been off the air since it debuted in 1960 and currently airs on MeTV on weeknights at 8:00 and 8:30 pm. You can also catch Andy, Helen and the gang on various streaming services so check your local listings.