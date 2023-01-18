It's National Popcorn Day but some people may unwittingly be allergic to the popual treat

National Popcorn Day Photo by Sam Mussard Youtube screenshot

It's National Popcorn Day

January 19 is National Popcorn Day and according to WFIR movie theaters throughout Virginia will have something to offer.

The Cinema Foundation is partnering with Fandango to participate in the day. Theaters throughout the Commonwealth are offering combos and more to celebrate, including unlimited popcorn refills, free popcorn with the purchase of a drink, or free popcorn.

Some of the movies that are available for viewing are Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Megan, Violent Night, A Man called Otto, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, House Party, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and Avatar: The way of the Water. Not everyone, however, who enjoys this treat will be able to indulge in the celebration. ad this is especially true for aging adults. As we grow older our bodies evolve and we find that we can no longer tolerate foods that we used to love and in some cases may develop allergic reactions

Sometimes these allergies may masquerade as other illnesses and go undetected for quite a while. I recently found a bag of popcorn in the kitchen and ate it and immediately my body began betraying me. One of my sons was with me at the time and the first words out of his mouth were. "Mom you know what popcorn does to you so why did you eat it?"

Popcorn allergies are real

I paid dearly for that memory lapse and as people in the Commonwealth of Virginia and across America are watching movies and enjoying the annual observance of National Popcorn Day I will not be able to participate. After eating the small 100-calorie bag of popcorn I had heartburn, indigestion, nasal congestion, itchy watery eyes, and coughing that led to excess mucus in my throat. After these episodes, I found I could not get to sleep and insomnia is another result of an allergy to popcorn.

These are but a few of the possible symptoms that indicate an allergic reaction to popcorn and others include. Irregular heartbeat, headache, sneezing, dizziness, vomiting, asthma, skin rashes, diarrhea, weak pulse, swelling of the tongue and throat, and stomach pain

I share my story because someone reading may find they are dealing with some of the above-mentioned symptoms and have not been able to figure out a rhyme or reason but now might be able to trace them back to eating popcorn rather than being cold, having traditional allergies, or general digestive issues alone. Keep this in mind just in case you find yourself experiencing some discomfort after indulging on National Popcorn Day.