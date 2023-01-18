Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Saltiene crackers Photo by Canned food channel

Saltine crackers may offer health benefits

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.

The baking soda in saltine crackers is said to be a reason that pregnant women are told to eat them to prevent morning sickness. Healthline reports that saltines have been shown to be beneficial for people who deal with nausea and vomiting related to gastroparesis which is a delay in the gastric system where food remains in the stomach for too long. This can cause a sensation of fullness or bloat

as well as nausea.

Soda Crackers neutralize stomach acid

I have found saltine crackers beneficial whenever I forget to not eat late and night and lie down. When I wake with the burning and irritation of acid indigestion is in my throat I am miserable. After taking small bites of just one saltine (And sitting up for a while) the feeling that I am going to throw up goes away. Doctors recommend that taking small bites of slightly salty foods can help with indigestion symptoms and I am a witness that they do.

Livestrong indicates that soda crackers are beneficial for those who have been diagnosed with heartburn, GERD, and acid reflux because the saltines neutralize stomach acid. I have noticed since COVID-19 that many drug stores and supermarket aisles are devoid of products for indigestion which suggests that a lot of people have been dealing with this issue. If you suffer from these ailments consider keeping saltine crackers on hand. If you ae on a salt-restricted diet please check with your healthcare provider.