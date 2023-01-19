Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?

The homeless need solutions Photo by WSLS 10 News video screenshot

Does Roanoke City Council understand the needs of the least of these?

Roanoke City Council has been discussing the homeless population in this area for a long time but no solutions have come forth. They have however recently approved a new apartment complex where a 3-bedroom unit will be $1800 a month to rent. This is not affordable housing for low-income citizens who are in desperate need and some locals believe council members are out of touch with the least of these in the city.

The streets of the Star City are running over with homeless individuals who need affordable housing but at this time I am only aware of one organization that is actually helping them The HAT team (Homeless assistance team) has a program where they pay for those without shelter to stay in motels for a limited amount of time. They also assist those who have been homeless consistently for a specific amount of time and who qualify to have part of their rent paid for the rest of their lives.

The Hat Team has boots on the ground

Ron (not his real name) was homeless for almost a year and now has been living in an apartment thanks to the HAT Team. They also assisted him with household furnishings to get him started and as long as he pays his share of the rent he will always have somewhere to live. The HAT team understands that individuals with a certain income are not able to afford full rent on their own yet Roanoke City Council approves new units that are unaffordable for those who need housing the most.

This organization goes out into the night giving blankets to those sleeping on the streets. They talk to them and have a good idea of what their needs are. Ron said the program benefits those who have been homeless at least four months of the year for the past five years and or have mental health challenges and have been in and out of the hospital and are unable to work. The developer is looking to make a profit and hoping people of a certain status will fill the units and that is their right. May locals have said off the record that Roanoke City Council members have a duty to do more for the homeless than their recent actions.

Tearing down Sheetz and the Days Inn motel so the homeless cannot gather at these locations is not a viable solution. Everyone who is without a place to live is not comfortable going to a shelter and they need affordable housing as they get back on their feet. A single mother with children is not going to be able to afford $1800 a month so where in this city can they go without fear of eviction?

I reached out to Mayor Sherman Lea via email but received no response.