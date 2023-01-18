Does King Charles III desire reconciliation or is he done with Prince Harry?

King Charles may or may not desire to reconcile with Prince Harry. Photo by Watch Mojo UK screenshot

Royal sources continue to give conflicting information

Since Prince Harry's book Spare was released on January 10 there have been conflicting reports about how King Charles III feels. News outlets have quoted royal insiders who said the monarch is angry, feels betrayed, and will not be able to reconcile with his son. There was also a report that the royals believe therapy is what has damaged the Duke of Sussex. Now comes a report stating that Charles wants to mend fences prior to his coronation which is scheduled for May 6.

If King Charles and Prince William were as volatile towards Prince Harry as he claims in the book then surely they are even angrier now after all the revelations that came from the memoir. Harry has said that the royals plant stories in the press so is the news now being reported by the Sun and other outlets true or a smoke screen to smooth things over by the time of the coronation?

Harry has been saying in interviews as well as in Spare that he wants to reconcile with his father and brother. If, however, the stories are being planted to imply that King Charles desires peace in the family and Prince Harry does not show up at the coronation then it will look as if the Duke is at fault. The royals seem to be playing a game of chess and it's anybody's guess between now and May as to who will put the other in check and who will eventually have checkmate.