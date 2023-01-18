The Young and the Restless fans wonder what will it take to make Lily smile again

Lily is always angry Photo by Y&R screenshot

Lily has a lot on her plate

Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has been in a foul mood for several months straight on The Young and the Restless and fans wonder what will have to take place for her to smile again. She has a lot on her plate as her personal and professional relationships with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) have suffered. Billy walked away from the CEO position at Chancellor-Winters and became overly involved in the life of Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). Now Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) wants to take back his company and dissolve the merger which has frustrated his sister.

In addition, they found out that Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) had been working with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) to take over controlling interest in the company and that Tucker McCall (Trevor Saint-John ) and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) were attempting to do the same. Lily always looks angry and ready for a fight and she rarely smiles anymore. If the company dissolves just like her romance with Billy she really will not have anything left.

What can help Lily find happiness?

At one point Lily was married to Cain Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and had a beautiful home. Fans loved the couple together but they divorced and Goddard was later fired. Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziatti) has returned to Genoa City but Lily has so much baggage she might not be able to commit to a relationship with him even if he pursued her.

Daniel has said he would be a listening ear but Lily recently looked about to explode when she saw Billy and Chelsea together and Daniel's presence has not yet brought her any peace. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what, if anything or who can put the smile back on Lily's face.