Folklore surrounding finding a double egg yolk

Double yolk egg Photo by nd animal planet video screenshot

Finding a double egg yolk is pretty rare

The price of eggs increasing is currently a hot topic and in the midst, several people including myself have felt fortunate to find a double egg yolk within the past week. This is rare and said to happen in only one egg in 1000. When I shared my good fortune on Facebook many people said they had never seen one but others said they had and at least had been within the same week.

My grandmother lived in Botetourt County, Virginia when I was a young girl and she got her eggs from a woman in the area named Mrs. Ferris who sold butter and eggs for a living. I vaguely recall once that my great-grandmother showed everyone a double egg yolk that came from a dozen brown eggs but had not thought about it anymore until now.

There is a logical explanation for two yolks in one egg

A double egg yolk is the result of a hen ovulating and fertilizing two eggs so quickly that they end up in one shell. These eggs are not damaged or harmful and taste just like an egg with one yolk. Folklore from various cultures suggests that two eggs in one yolk is believed to indicate good fortune and bring prosperity.

Getting two yolks for the price of one is considered by some as a double blessing sign of fertility or suggests that something greater is coming to your life. Whether any of the folklore is true or if it comes to pass for me I feel I have been blessed to see a double yolk. I also feel somewhat vindicated in my mind that I have gotten one over on those setting the egg prices even if it's only pennies.