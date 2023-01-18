1970 4H and FFA project turns into Virginia Tech research program that just located the second oldest tree in the state

Virginia's Big Tree Program Photo by Virginia Big Trees Program Youtube screenshot

The Big Tree program is history in the making

The Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech keeps records of some of the largest and oldest trees in the Commonwealth and has recorded over 2,000 trees since it evolved from two organizations that train youth to be the leaders of tomorrow and to get them interested in trees.

"The Virginia Big Tree Program is a natural resources outreach and education program of Virginia Cooperative Extension that started out as a 4-H and FFA project in 1970. Today the program is coordinated by the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation at Virginia Tech".

Locating historic Virginia trees

Dr. Eric Wiseman from the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation at Virginia Tech has been the coordinator of the Virginia Big Tree Program since 2013. The Big Tree program keeps records of both legacy trees from the past as well as living trees.

"The organization is affiliated with the American Forests Big Tree Program, which has curated the national register of champion trees since 1940. In 2017, Virginia was ranked third in the country with 74 national champion and co-champion trees".

The Virginia Big Tree program has just located the second-oldest tree in the State a white oak located in Brunswick County estimated to be more than 500 years old. The oldest tree currently recorded in Virginia is a water tupelo in Greenville County, which is said to be around 600 years old and is also an American Forests National Champion. Just think this all came about because of a 4-H and FFA program five decades ago.