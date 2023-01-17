Maria Tornberg joins General Hospital as Rene and causes problems for Anna and Valentin

Maria Tornberg Photo by Youtube scccreenshot

Anna gets some competition

General Hospital spoilers say that Anna Devane will find herself being jealous of Rene (Maria Tornberg) a woman from Valentin Cassadine's (James Patrick Stuart) past. Vanna just received assistance from Anna's ex-Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) but he only stuck around long enough to get under Valentin's skin and soon the situation will be reversed. If Tornberg looks familiar it's because she portrayed Agent Reznick on Days of Our Lives.

Spoilers tease that Valentin's ex will be in the picture for a while longer than Maddox and that Ms. Devane will begin to second-guess herself. Perhaps she still has feelings for her ex or just desires to cause Anna to squirm. Maybe Rene is on the up and up or she might be working for Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

Rene could be a double agent

Anna enjoyed watching Valentin squirm when Andre was around and now she will be in the hot seat and will not like it.. Vanna will find the compound where they believe Victor is holding Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) hostage but they will not be able to get inside. Valentin will call on Rene and she will be able to do what Vanna could not and Anna will be jealous.

Tuesday on General Hospital Victor phoned one of his operatives and said that security needed to be doubled because Valentin and Anna might be close. Hopefully, the duo can save Lucy and return to Port Charles more in love than ever but in the meantime, Rene will interfere. Be on the lookout for Maria Tornberg's debut on the ABC soap.