Move over Puppy Bowl and make room for Roanoke's Dog Bowl

The Dog Bowl is held every thrid Sunday Photo by WSLS News 10 screnshot

The Puppy Bowl and the Dog Bowl need support

The Puppy Bowl football game airs each year at 3 pm on Super Bowl Sunday and in 2023 will take place on February 12 on the Animal Planet network. All the canines are from shelters and the goal is to have them adopted by the end of the show. You can also watch cute kittens playing a game in the midst of the pup's program and the sad part is you must wait an entire year to watch the animal follies again. In Roanoke, you can enjoy the Dog Bowl Market sponsored by Black Dog Salvage every third Sunday of each month.

This event began as a way for vendors to connect with the community after COVID-19 and in addition to vendors the Floyd County Humane Society has dogs on site to adopt. Jenny Babcock from Black Dog Salvage spoke to !0 News and said that everything the vendors' offer must be handmade or vintage and that the event is a party atmosphere with music in the Dog Bowl area. The event began as an outdoor market but when the weather is bad everything takes place inside the building.

The Puppy Bowl Photo by CBS Sunday Morning Youtube screenshot

Black Dog Salvage is located at 903 13th Street Southwest and The Dog Bowl is the newest outdoor music and event venue in the Star City. It's also home to The Dog Bowl Concert Series, which benefits local non-profits, as well as The Dog Bowl Market, on every third Sunday.

The Dog Bowl is located on a beautiful strip of land between Black Dog Salvage and the Roanoke River Greenway. The stage, in true Black Dog fashion, is a converted semi-trailer we salvaged from a drive-in movie theater in Moneta, Virginia. The “LOVEwork” next to the stage celebrates 50 years of the “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan.

Be sure to check out the Dog Bowl on the next third Sunday and don't forget the Puppy Bowl on February 12. Both events need support as their efforts lead to the adoption of animals looking for their forever home.