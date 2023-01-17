Southwest Virginia residents might benefit from Frndly TV

Frndly TV is an option in Southwest Virginia Photo by Frndly TV Youtube screenshot

Family-friendly programming is available in Southwest Virginia

When Cox Cable went digital there were many residents in Southwest Virginia who felt they had been left behind. One of the casualties for older adults was the loss of family-friendly television and programming from the past. A converter box and even a Roku box do not allow for many channels that people were used to before the change. There is also an overflow with the converter box with QVC networks and infomercials which is not quality TV. If you no longer have cable or are thinking about getting rid of it and you have a smart TV there is an option you might want to consider which is Frndly TV streaming service.

Frndly TV offers 40 channels of programming that have something for everyone, especially older viewers who desire quality television and it offers the popular MeTV network. If you are a fan of all 3 Hallmark channels, the History Channel, UpTV, Great American Family, and similar programming you might enjoy this live television streaming service. If you enjoyed watching The Andy Griffith Show on WDBJ 7 for 30 years you will find it on this streaming service.

Frndly TV brings back television past

There is a guide that shows what programs are on all 40 networks in real-time and you can choose from a varied selection. If you are tired of R-rated movies and television shows that you cannot watch with your grandchildren and you enjoyed watching programming like The Carol Burnette Show, Mama's Family, In the Heat of the Night, and Matlock Frndly TV might be what you are looking for. You will also find, Decades TV, INSP, Military History, Heartland TV Lifetime and more.

Frndly TV is only $6.99 a month for the classic service and you can pay annually if you decide. For many, it's worth it to not have to worry about profanity or sexually explicit content. Everyone has different tastes so there should be something for all of us. If you are a Baby Boomer who enjoys being reminded of the "good old days" and you like fond memories of television past then you might want to consider this streaming service.