Are you aware of the new 2023 Fishing and boating regulations in Virginia?

New fishing and boating regulations in Virginia Photo by DWR video screenshot

2023 brings new regulations

If you plan to fish in Virginia please be aware that the New Year has ushered in some new regulations. for 2023. Fishing is year-round in the Commonwealth with a few exceptions so It's important to be aware of the changes and avoid hefty unnecessary fines. A full list of what is different can be viewed by clicking on this link but the gist of it is this.

There are now creel and length limits and restrictions on Trout and Crayfish. You can collect minnows and chubs for personal use but may no longer sell them. Certain fish caught by Bowfishing must be disposed of properly and not thrown back into the water. Limblines may not be “pinned” above water and left attached if you are not actively fishing. "All limblines must be removed from their attachment points when not actively used".

Fire extinguishers must be no older than 12 years and those on boats built after 2017 must be Marine Type – USCG Approved 5-B, 10-B, or 20-B. Fire extinguishers on boats built in 2017 or earlier may carry USCG Marine Type B1 or BII. When a law enforcement vessel is displaying red or blue flashing lights motor boats must slow down to no-wake speed ( 5 mph) if within 200 feet of the authorities.

If you remove your watercraft from an area "all aquatic vegetation must be removed from the vessel, trailer, and equipment. At the same time, you must also remove or open drain plugs from the bilge of your watercraft".