White Vinegar health benefits and side effects

White vinegar may have health benefits

When most people think about vinegar as a natural cure, it is most often the apple cider version that comes to mind. White vinegar is oten used to treat athlete's foot or toenail fungus, so you may never have thought to ingest it except as a salad dressing and may not have even considered that drinking this product would be beneficial to your health.

White vinegar has been advertised for centuries as a home remedy for health issues. For the best results, it's recommended that you do not use the filtered and pasteurized brands you see on grocery store shelves but for optimum health benefits, look for white vinegar that is organic, unpasteurized, and unfiltered. If you don't live near a health food store check with your local grocery stores, as many today have aisles that are specifically set aside for organic foods.

The Mother makes the difference

All bottles of vinegar should be labeled as to whether or not the liquid inside is organic and you can also tell by looking closely at the product. Regular white vinegar will be clean and clear but the unfiltered, unpasteurized, organic product will be cloudy and have a bit of murkiness to it. If you see a spiderweb or cobweb-like substance floating around in the vinegar this is what is referred to as the “mother,” and is evidence that the vinegar has the quality that houses all the health benefits, you are looking for. The mother may not appear very appetizing but it is beneficial for a healthy gut. There are those who believe that without the mother, you will not obtain any health benefits from either apple cider or white vinegar.

White vinegar has possible side effects

Sprinkling a little bit of white vinegar on salads and other foods is OK but do not drink this product undiluted. As with most all purported home remedies, white vinegar must be utilized in moderation, and there is a risk factor related to this product. White vinegar is acidic and too much can result in a number of side effects. This product can irritate your throat and damage the esophagus and also harm tooth enamel.

Medscape says undiluted white vinegar can cause stomach irritation and or nausea. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider before using this product as a natural cure, because it may interfere with the medications you are taking. Studies indicate that white vinegar as a home remedy should be avoided by those who are diabetic and or on blood thinners. The recommended dosage from most sources for white vinegar is one or two teaspoons in an eight-ounce glass of water. Mixing the vinegar with water can prevent or lessen your risk of possible side effects. Some people add a little honey to cut the bitter taste.

Possible health benefits of White Vinegar

Keep in mind that no home remedy is a one size fits all and everyone will have their own separate results from using white vinegar. This product may possibly help you feel full longer which aids in maintaining your current weight or if you desire to lose a few pounds. White vinegar has been used for many years as a folk remedy for a number of ailments including lowering blood glucose levels when eaten with meals. White vinegar in a glass of water with honey and cinnamon is said to be a great home remedy for arthritis and joint pain.

The Hellenic National Center for Research, Prevention, and Treatment of Diabetes has published results from research indicates that white vinegar can improve insulin sensitivity in people who are healthy as well as those who have been diagnosed as being diabetic. The study also revealed that a few teaspoons of white vinegar before bedtime decreases fasting blood sugar readings. White vinegar may also help to lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels.