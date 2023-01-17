The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.

The Golden poisonous frog Photo by The Guardian Youtube screenshot

The most toxic creature on earth

If you have believed that snakes or other creatures were deadly there is one even more lethal and it can be found in the Roanoke Valley. Mill Mountain Zoo has added a new amphibian the Golden poisonous frog the most toxic animal on the planet to its collection. This frog has enough venom in its tongue to kill 10 people or 10,000 mice in 3 minutes. WFXXR reports that the poison comes from the foods this creature eats and that even touching it can be dangerous.

Visit the poisonous frog at Mill Mountain Zoo

The zoo also reports that the Golden Poison Frog is on the Red list of threatened species with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The reason is that "Deforestation, mining, and quarrying" have led to the frog's natural habitat in Central and South America being destroyed.

