Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country Store

Redd Volkeret headlines Honky Tonk Thursdays

Honkey Tonk Thursdays began a new season at the Floyd Country Store (206 S Locust St, Floyd, VA 24091) on January 5 and will continue each Thursday night from 7 pm-9 pm through December 28. This week on January 19 Redd Volkeret & Friends returns to bring the music you enjoy so "put on your boots and get ready to scoot across the dance floor"!

Volkaert is the legendary telecaster guitar slinger from Merle Haggard’s band and will be accompanied by various musicians from Southwest Virginia as well as the rest of the country. When Redd isn’t available there is a substitute band that keeps the crowd "dancing and smiling". Volkeret was born in 1958 and is one of the greatest living guitar players of this era and is best known as a Fender caster. In 1990 he moved to Nashville to play full-time clubs seven nights a week on Broadway, Printers Alley, and around town.

Periodically he traveled with filling in as a substitute for guitarists in road bands such as: "Johnny Paycheck, George Jones, Statler Brothers, Rhonda Vincent etc. as well as on the Grand Ole Opry ."

In 1997 Redd Volkeret joined Merle Haggard's band while continuing to record with others including Brad Paisley. In 2009 he won a Grammy for Best Country Instrumental Performance. Be sure to check him out at Honky Tonk Thursdays (at the Floyd Country Store) which is a donation-based event where all are welcome. You will enjoy a spacious dance floor, delicious food, and good old-fashioned classic country music, honky tonk, and Western swing.