50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky Mount

Ace Frehley Photo by Youtube video screenshots

Ace Frehley still rocking and rolling 50 years later

n 1973 Ace Frehley was a vo-founding member of and became the original guitarist for the rock group KISS. Along with Peter Criss, Paul Stanley, and Gene Simmons, they became worldwide sensations. Their routine of never being seen without their elaborate makeup gave the band a mystique that follows them today. The group's number one hit with the lyrics "I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day" continues to be considered as 'the" party anthem. Frehley will be performing solo on February 3 to a sold-out audience in Franklin County at the Harvester Performance Center located at 450 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount Va.

It seems like only yesterday but it has been 50 years since KISS came on the scene. Freeley,71, whose alter-ego was the Space Ace was born Paul Daniel Frehley on April 27, 1951. The rumor mill over the decades labeled the four original members of KISS were Atheists but in later years Stanley and Simmons have said they were raised Jewish. Criss announced he was a "Proud Christian" and Frehley made the following statement in 2020.

"I was brought up a Lutheran. My Dad taught Sunday school and I used to go to Church every Sunday. But just like everybody else, once you hit puberty you stop showing up for Sunday school [Laughs]. But I still have a faith in God and it's got me through some tough times.

Frehley left KISS in 1982 and began his own band before embarking on a solo career. He rejoined the group in 1996 but left again in 2002. Ace Frehley's solo hits include "New York Groove" "Into the Night" "Words Are Not Enough" and "Insane" If you were not able to get tickets for Ace Frehley's Rocky Mount performance you won't be able to catch him in this area anytime soon as for the rest of February he will be performing in California.