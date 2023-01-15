The Bold and the Beautiful Pre-February sweeps: Dollar Bill risks all for Shelia

Dollar Bill is going off the deep end over Sheila Photo by Alexander Boom Youtube screenshot

Dollar Bill has hit rock bottom

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that pre-February sweeps will bring more of this new version of Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that has stunned viewers. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will tell Liam Spencer all the details about Bill blackmailing Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) into keeping silent and not pressing charges against Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Liam will share the news with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brookes).

The brothers will become concerned their father is losing it and discuss how he has hit rock bottom while Steffy will vow that she is going to find a way to put Sheila in jail where she belongs. In the meantime Dollar Bill will burn bridges with his loved ones and associates and turn on everyone to stand by Sheila. In his mind, Ms. Carter is the only woman who has stood by him, and now he will do the same for her.

Sheila continues to wreak havoc

Spoilers indicate that Bill and Katie's son Will Spencer (Last Finnegan George) will soon return and this will bring additional drama to the landscape. If the character of WIll has been aged then he will be old enough to share his older brothers' disdain for their father taking up with Sheila. It was not that long ago when Sheila was using her wiles to keep Deacon Sharp (Sean Kana) in line and spoilers say that soon she will get Bill into bed. At some point, Deacon will find out what is going on and this will only add insult to injury.

Both Brooke Logan Forrester ( Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) turned Bill down when he declared his love for each one of them within a 24-hour period and viewers knew that something was seriously wrong with him. Now Dollar Bill believes the vilest, evil and most hated woman in town is worth losing the respect of the Logans, Forresters, and his own sons. Be sure to tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out how low Bill is willing to go for Sheila.