The Young and the Restless Pre-February sweeps: The Newman men are in crisis

Victor tries to control every situation Photo by screenshot Celebrity Guardian video

Adam and Nick are in messy situations

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that the Newman men will be dealing with multiple crisis situations as pre-February sweeps prepare for even bigger drama. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will naturally be in rare form trying to control the lives of his sons and Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will deal with turmoil related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as well as in other areas of their lives.

Sally is pregnant and not sure whether Nick or Adam is her baby daddy. Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson ) has been pushing her to tell Nicholas the truth but Sally has refused. Chloe even set the prenatal vitamins where Nick could see them but on Monday Sally will spot the bottle first and put it in her pocketbook. There is sure to be plenty of drama when Sally finally tells the truth and hopefully, she will not lie about the DNA results when they come back. Nick told Noah Newman ( Robert Gibson) that he is not in love with Sally but enjoys spending time with her and she might feel the same way even though she considers him the more stable Newman brother.

Victor tries to control everything

Nick doe not know what Ms. Spectra's true feelings are for his sibling and there is a bit of rivalry going on. As Adam deals with his emotions where Sally is concerned he is also troubled that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is spending so much time with Chelsea. On Monday Billy and Adam argue in Society and Abby Chancellor ( Melissa Ordway) has to stop them before they come to blows. Adam is also concerned because he saw his father meeting with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) but does not know what is going on.

Victor wants his son out of Jabot so he can teach him a lesson and was frustrated as he spoke with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) about it. Now he has insisted Kyle make sure it happens which has troubled Summer Newman (Allison Lanier. Adam could lose his job and if Sally's baby really does belong to Nick this will be two terrible blows to his ego. Victor wants Adam back in the Newman fold but he may end up pushing him further away. Sally is not one of his favorite people and he will be enraged to find out that either of his sons could be her baby daddy. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless to find out how the Newman men deal with their crisis situations.