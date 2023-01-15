Lisa Marie Presley's birth and death have ties to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Echol Cole and Robert Walker

Lisa Marie Presley Martin Luther King Jr Memphis sanitation workers strike Photo by Wikepedia Vision chasers YouTube screenshot

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Lisa Marie Presley have a strange connection of sorts that some people within the African American community recall each year during Martin Luther King Day. Lisa Marie was born on February 1 1968 and the world rejoiced that Elvis Presley the king of Rock and Roll and his wife Priscilla Presley had a daughter. The news did not travel as fast as it does today but you might say in its own way the birth went viral. Through no fault of her own, the spotlight was on Lisa Marie and a very tragic event in American history was eclipsed in news coverage. On that same day, two African American sanitation workers in Memphis Echol Cole and Robert Walker were crushed to death.

It had been raining and the black city employees were not allowed to take shelter with their white co-workers. The men whose clothing was soaking wet got in the back of the truck and somehow the hydraulic crusher began working and pulled the men inside. The driver tried to turn off the hydraulic ram but the mechanism continued working and Walker and Cole were crushed along with the garbage they had collected. This was a horrible unthinkable way to die and led to a sanitation workers strike a few weeks later for equality for the black workers.

Dr. King and Lisa Marie

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was asked to come to Memphis to lend a hand and he arrived in support of the striking sanitation workers on April 3, 1968. The next day he was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Hotel. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on the third Monday of each January as part of the uniformed Monday holidays. This year 2023 the date is January 16. Just four days earlier on January 12 Lisa Marie Pressley died due to cardiac arrest

Elvis Presley's daughter was born on the same day Echol Cole and Robert Walker lost their lives. In 2023 she passed away just 4 days prior to the celebrating of Dr. King who was murdered trying to seek justice for Walker and Cole. An odd and very sad connection but now for some each year the death of Lisa Marie Presley will be recalled in connection with Dr. King's holiday just as her birth is tied to the sanitation workers.