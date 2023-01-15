Would Ava really romance Victor on General Hospital

Could Ava become romantically involved with Victor Photo by GH video screenshot

Victor has been targeting Ava

General Hospital viewers have been dreading what seems to be inevitable regarding Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and Ava Jerome (Maura West). Uncle VIc has been making cryptic remarks for months about his fondness for his nephew's wife and telling her Nik wants to move on.. A few weeks back he even came right out and told Ava they would make a formidable couple and that Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) does not deserve her. Spoilers are now teasing that Ava and her ex-husband's older relative might become a team in order to take Prince Nicolas down and they might even get romantic.

Ava has already decided that she wants everything and will fight to take Wyndamere from her cheating former spouse in a divorce settlement. Victor is troubled that Nikolas continues to screw up and ruin the family name and spoilers tease a showdown is coming. Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chaves) is planning to raise the child that belongs to his father and Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) because he does not believe either of them deserves to get their hands on his unborn sibling.

Nikolas is key

Victor knows Ava has the tape where Nik confessed falsely to pushing Esme over the parapet. Marcus Coloma's final scenes are coming up and General Hospital has not mentioned recasting the character. Ava and Victor might plot to put Nikolas behind bars which would open a door or Spencer to gain custody of his brother or sister.

Nikolas could also die in the hands of the hook killer which would still give his 3 beloved family members what they want. Is it possible, however, that Ava could really fall for Uncle Vic, marry him and move back into Wyndamere, or would she only be setting a trap for him? General Hospital viewers don't expect Victor's reign of terror to last forever but a lot will happen before he meets his fate. Spoilers tease he is about to stab his nephew in the back so stay tuned.