A reliable air mattress if you are on a budget

A highly recommended air mattress Photo by Youtube video King Coil

A bedding dilemma needs a resolution

After my husband died I moved and my queen-size box springs would not go up the steps because of the way the house is made. The mattress had give and take but the box springs did not. I had been having trouble sleeping in my big bed because I was missing my spouse so I decided this was a good time to obtain a twin-size mattress and box springs. Delivery would be delayed for several weeks due toa lack of employees to drive the truck so I decided to purchase an air mattress as a temporary solution.

Air beds are becoming popular and are the reason why the old Bed and Breakfast is now called an Air bnb. The air mattress had to be pumped up every 3 or 4 days and then it began losing air because of a hole. I had only paid $25.00 so I purchased a different brand second air mattress for $40.00 because this was to be a temporary solution. Again the mattress needed air pumped every few days and two air holes developed that caused it to deflate and I was frustrated. I began sleeping in a different bedroom but this was not comfortable for me so I decided to try a third time and this was the charm.

The third time was the charm

I was walking through Walmart and noticed the shelves where air mattresses were sold were empty as they had been on my last 2 trips. I enquired and an employee said that many people were now using these mattresses as a permanent solution because they could not afford regular beds. He suggested I shop in the sporting goods aisle where camping equipment could be found.

I saw a Coleman air mattress that was for outdoor camping that looked pretty sturdy and it was on sale for $54.00 so I got it. it. It is high and sturdy and two months later it is still inflated without my having to pump it up once and so far no holes have been detected. I get a comfortable night's sleep and believe I made a wise purchase. If money is an issue and you need an air mattress I suggest trying this one. If you have more money to spend click on this link where King Coil is highly recommended and there are more options.