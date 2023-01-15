General Hospital viewers will see a dark side of Cameron Webber

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vORO_0kFawKZm00
Cam might catch Dex and JossPhoto byZenny62 video screenshot

On General Hospital one of the nicest people in Port Charles has been Cameron Webber but this is about to change. Spoilers tease that Cam may soon realize the real reason Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy broke up with him and express his outrage. He knows that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) has been hanging around Joss and Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) even suggested Dex is the reason Joss broke up with Cameron.

During the next week on General Hospital Cam will make a stunning discovery and spoilers suggest he might see Dex and Joss kissing. Cameron had been blaming himself for working too hard at Kelly's but now he suspects that his former girlfriend is hiding something from him. Dex and Josslyn are always pretty hot and heavy and they could slip up and become passionate while someone is watching. They want to hide their relationship from Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Joss has not even confessed to Carly Spencer (Laura Wright).

Joss and Dex cannot keep their hands off of each other and when Cameron is confronted with the truth he will not take it very well. He has had a bad vibe about Dex from the beginning and watched as Spencer decked Hofler in Kelly's. Cam has been showing aggression lately so he might decide to pick a fight with and punch the man who stole his girlfriend. There are no other young women in Port Charles that Cameron can turn to and some General Hospital spoilers have suggested Ava Jerome (Maura West) might seduce Cameron because she believes his mom Liz Webber slept with Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus) Coloma.

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
