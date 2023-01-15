Prince Harry says King Charles III prays every night but he himself is not religious

Prince Harry and Meghan going to church Photo by CBS news Youtube screenshot

Prince Harry is not religious like his father and grandmother

King Charles III like his mother before him is head of the Church of England and has been seen attending various services. He has also been quoted as saying he does personal devotions and has strong personal faith. The Duke of Sussex, however, recently acknowledged that he is not religious (which is very evident in his memoir). The Duke also said that his father prays every night.

In Prince Harry's book Spare matters of personal faith in action are noticeably absent except for his mention of going to church with his grandmother. He never spoke of having his own relationship with the Creator, seeking Him during times of trouble, praying or reading the Bible as his father and grandmother have done. Queen Elizabeth was vocal about her faith in Jesus Christ and how she depended on the Bible for guidance. In my neck of the woods, it's normal for believers to have discussions of God, Jesus, and the Bible in daily life but faith can show up in other ways.

Faith in action

I was at a Family Dollar store in September to purchase balloons and a female employee told me the helium machine was not working. One of her co-workers a young blonde male came over and said "Let there be helium." When the machine began working he walked away shouting "Praise be Praise be" which indicated where his faith was placed. Prince Harry seemed to have turned away from religion when he was beaten with a heavy Bible while in school.

Prince Harry's book details military escapades, drinking and drugging until he passed out, his first sexual experience, being in therapy and how he looked for signs from his mother the late Princess Diana. He even spoke of his "Gan Gan" the Queen mother drinking a martini at 101. The memoir is devoid of any Christian service and those who wondered why now have an answer. King Charles II and Prince William after him are duty-bound to be defenders of the faith. Harry as the "Spare" is not and it's evident in his life's story.