Southwest Virginia Weather Folklore

Local weather folklore

Growing up in the Roanoke and Botetourt County areas of Southwest Virginia I heard a lot of folklore associated with the weather. When I was in elementary school my great-grandmother Florence told the neighborhood children that if the sun was shining while it rained the devil is beating his wife. There is no basis for this tale but it sure had a lot of children listening intently with their ears to the ground. We actually put our heads on the earth and tried to hear a fight. Even as an adult, I still hear people say of a sun shower that Satan must be giving his wife a whipping.

One morning in March in the mid-1970s as my brothers and I were waiting for the school bus there was a loud clap of thunder that seemed to come out of nowhere. My grandma Elizabeth announced that this meant winter had broken and warm weather was ahead but in all the ensuing years I never paid attention when this happened to see if she was correct. It has also been said that thunder in February is supposed to bring frost in April and or snow in May.

New 10 meteorologist Chris Michaels decided to check on the validity of one Soutwest Virginia tale and polled local residents to find out if they believed that thunder in the winter indicates snow is coming 7 days later. There were varied responses but Michaels's research indicates that in the decade between 2012 and 2022, there were 4 times out of 16 when it thundered and snow came within the 7-day window.

Disclaimer

The origin of these folktales about weather is not known with certainty and I shared them because i heard them while growing up in Roanoke and Botetourt County but people in other locations may have heard the same.