General Hospital Spoilers: The walls are closing in on Willow, Carly, Heather and Nikolas

Nikolas and Heather Photo by GH screenshot youtube

Port Charles residents deal with karma

Spoilers for General Hospital indicate the next two weeks will be action-packed with the walls closing in on some of your favorite Port Charles residents. Time is running out and difficult decisions will have to be made as lives are on the line. Heather Webber (Alley Mills) has promised to give information to the PCPD related to Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) and in return, she can stay in cushy Spring Ridge.

Esme is in General Hospital in police custody but claims she has amnesia so Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zasmprana) and Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) are still seeking answers, If Heather does not bring something to the table soon she will be on her way back to general lockup. The walls are closing in fast on Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) now that the has admitted he is Esme's baby daddy.

Time is running out

He doesn't know it but the police have the Christmas ornament that Esme had in her bag when she came out of the water and his uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is in possession of the part of the decoration that hangs from the tree. Victor is enamored of Ava Cassadine (Maura West) who wants to take everything from Nik even Wyndamere in a divorce settlement. Victor knows Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) is also angry with his father so he might do everyone a favor and give his evidence to the Port Charles police.

Coloma's last scenes are coming soon on General Hospital and there has been no news of a recast. Victor and Ava might use the ornament and the taped confession to see that Prince Nik is sent away for a very long time. Heather told Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) that she was going to strike again as the hook and exonerate their daughter so perhaps she will attack Nikolas and he might die. Willow Tait (Katelynn MacMullen) needs a bone marrow donor fast and she will hate that her only choice is Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) but will accept this fact.

Nina will get tested and hopefully, she can save her daughter in time and trust that one day Willow will come around and accept her. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and perhaps Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) are going to attack Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) for keeping the secret that Nina and Willow are mother and daughter. Everywhere she turns Carly will face Port Charles residents who disagree with what she did so she has no choice but to face the music. In the meantime, it will be a wait-and-see situation as to whether Nina is a match and if Willow survives.