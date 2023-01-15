A Martinez recalls the hate and racism towards Cruz and Eden on Santa Barbera

Photo by tube screenshot

Cruz and Eden are a popular soap couple

Cruz and Eden Castillo (A Martinez and Marcy Walker) were a popular couple on the NBC soap Santa Barbera (1984-1993). Soaps She Knows has deemed them number 4 in the top soap duos of all time. They are behind Bo and Hope Brady Days of Our Lives (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alphonso) Victor and Nikki Newman The Young and the Restless (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) and Luke and Laura Spencer General Hospital (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis). Martinez recently recounted how much hate came at him because of the role he was playing.

Hate and racism are part of the picture

While the majority loved Eden and Cruz there were some who sent hate mail to Martinez. He recounts that he was called a "greasy piece of sh*t" and told he should not put his hands on the beautiful blonde. The haters even showed up at his home to harass him because in addition this character being married to a caucasian Martinez was married to a white woman in real-time.

“I had it happen to me for being married to a woman who everyone perceives to be a white woman,” the actor recalled. “It happened to my friend, an actor who’s a white man married to a Black woman. It happened on the same day. We got vicious, threatening hate mail put in our mailboxes at the physical place where we lived.

The negativity has not prevailed as A Martinez and his wife Leslie Bryan have been married for over 40 years and Eden and Cruz continue to be one of the hottest soap pairings ever.