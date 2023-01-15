Zach Tinker is recurring on Days of Our Lives and returns to The Young and the Restless

Zach Tinker Photo by Days of Our Lives Youtube screenshot

Zach Tinker returns to The Young and the Restless

The news just broke that Zach Tinker is no longer on contract on Days of Our Lives as Sonny Kiriakis and the actor will return to The Young and the Restless as Fenmore Baldwin the son of Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBllanc) and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin) Tracey E Bregman. Tinker will only be on Y&R for one special episode as the soap celebrate 50 years of being on the air and Bregman observes 40 years on the CBS daytime drama.

Acting is in Tinker's blood as he began working in the entertainment industry when he was in elementary school. He is also the grandson of television executive Grant Tinker and the nephew of producer and director Mark Tinker. Regarding his Days of Our Lives character Sonny and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) are having problems because of Leo Stark who is portrayed by Greg Rikaart who is also in the role of Kevin Fisher (Fenmore's uncle) on The Young and the Restless.

Viewers will be delighted to watch Lauren and Michael reunite with Fen who left Genoa City in 2018 to pursue a music career. The Young and the Restless has promised to bring back a number of former cast members during the 50-year celebration and fans have already seen Michael Graziatti (Daniel Romalotti) and Michael Damian (Danny Romalott). Perhaps while the Baldwin and Romalotti families are reuniting Rikaart might pop up in Genoa City to keep the momentum going. Be on the lookout for spoilers from Y&R as well as Days of Our Lives related to Zach Tinker and his characters.