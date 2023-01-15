Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A deal may be made with the devil for the lives of Marlena Kayla and Kate

The devil may save Marlena Kate and Kayla for a price. Photo by TV spoilers youtube screenshot

The devil's return upsets Days fans

Days of Our Lives fans dealt with the possession storyline two decades ago but were outspoken in how they disliked the return of the devil who repossessed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Viewers were anxious for the second round to be over and troubled it did not end at Christmas 2021 but carried over into 2022. Now DOOL watchers are complaining on social media because TV Season Spoilers is teasing that the evil one will return yet again.

Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Marlena Evans ( Deidra Hall) will die because they have been poisoned by Orpheus (George Delhoyo). The women will go to heaven but the residents of Salem may call upon the devil and make a deal for the ladies to return. If this is true it will not only infuriate Days of Our Lives fans who are saying "Enough" to Satan it will also anger those whose religious beliefs indicate that you do not make deals with the devil. Non-religious fans say they don't want it and just desire great storylines.

At this time no details are available on who invokes Satan to return and why. What is known is that Kate, Kayla, and Marlena's deaths are temporary and that Brian Dattllo has returned as Lucas Roberts to deal with losing his mom so could he be the one to make the devilish deal? Fans of Days of Our Lives the former NBC soap which now streams on Peacock are saying they don't understand why the writers continue to revisit this unpopular storyline and they wish it would stop.