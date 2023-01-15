Prince Harry desires to penetrate the mindset, culture and bubble within a bubble that is the royal family

Can Prince Harry's book change the monarchy? Photo by Access Hollywood video screebshot

Can Prince Harry's truth make a difference?

Prince Harry has said he realized he was not making headway with his family while living with them in the UK so now he is trying to do it from the outside.

"Especially across the global stage, especially across the Commonwealth, with relation to my now wife. And I couldn’t get through to them. And it wasn’t one or two people that I was trying to get through to. 'It was a mindset. It was a culture, within a bubble within a bubble, that while I was there was unbreakable.'

Is it, however, possible for the Duke of Sussex to penetrate that bubble he referred to by sharing his truth and placing the royals on blast? King Charles is said to be planning on a more scaled-back monarchy than his mother Queen Elizabeth had but will his son shining a spotlight on what has been implied as indifference and veiled racism against Meghan Markle really make a difference? In his book Spare as well as interviews with Stephen Colbert, Michael Strahan, and Anderson Cooper.

Are the British royals willing and able to change

What is now being reported by those ever-faithful unnamed reliable sources and palace insiders that the royals believe psychotherapy is at the root of Prince Harry's issues. The Prince says they once blamed Meghan Markle for leading him in the wrong direction but Spare has given the world a picture

beginning from the childhood of the Prince long before Markle entered the picture. Those who read the book have a better idea of when and why the young Prince began to desire to want out of royal life.

The Duke has seemingly exposed the royals' tactics of sacrificing one family member for another to the world they must now come up with another defense. If as Prince Harry suggests they are all about self-preservation it may take a while if ever for the "mindset, culture, and bubble within a bubble" to be penetrated,