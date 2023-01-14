The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Adam almost come to blows

Billy and Adam almost come to blows Photo by Y&R screenshot

Tensions flare between Billy and Adam

Monday on The Young and the Restless the tension mounts between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Things get off to an awkward start at Crimson Lights when Billy and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) run into Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziatti) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Daniel and Chelsea do their best by chatting with one another about Conner Newman (Judah Mackey) but Lily stands there stone-faced and Billy looks angry.

Chelsea goes to her upstairs apartment and Billy walks away as Lily tells Daniel she wants to go home and rest. Adam is having a tense conversation with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) at Society and asking why he was meeting with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Victor tells Adam he hopes his son (Conner) never puts him in the position that Adam now has Victor in and Adam becomes angry that Conner was brought into the conversation. When Victor leaves Adam will see Billy at the bar alone and jump him about spending so much time with Chelsea.

Adam and Billy have full plates

Billy jumps up and angrily gets in Adam's face as he tells him to back off. The men look like they are about to come to blows when Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) gets between them and says they are scarring her customers. Adam apologizes and leaves and when Chelsea asks Billy what is wrong with him he does not answer. Adam goes to Chelsea's and says he was just checking on her. When he enters the apartment he sees the snacks and realizes she and Billy must have been having a movie night.

Billy still loves Lily but seems obsessed with Chelsea while Adam loves Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) but does not like that she is with Nick Newman (Josh Morrow). He is also frustrated that Chelsea trusts Billy. Adam knows Victor was plotting against him with Kyle so he has a lot on his mind. Billy doesn't want Daniel to end up with Lily and he is angry about the breakup so he and Adam are taking their frustration out on one another. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out if Billy and Adam will eventually get physical with each other.