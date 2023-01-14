General Hospital Spoilers: Portia will have to eat her words about the Cassadines

Curtis warns Portia to leave Trina alone Photo by GH Youtube screenshot

Portia will soon get a taste of her own medicine

Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) is pretty self-righteous when it comes to the Cassadine clan. She has been warning Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for over a year that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) his father Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) are trouble, immortal, and dangerous. General Hospital is carefully setting Dr. Robinson up for a big fall and fans say she will deserve it.

On Friday Portia once again warned her daughter to keep Spencer out of her life and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) told her to back off and allow her daughter to live her own life. While the good doctor is pointing out all the things wrong with Spencer and his family she is ignoring the fact that she has plenty of drama in her own life and it's about to get worse. Spencer has been incarcerated twice and his dad is the father of his ex-girlfriend's baby. Trina acknowledged that the Cassadines are messed up but she has no idea what is about to open up in her own bloodline.

Trina will turn on Portia when the truth is revealed

Curtis will soon be revealed to be Trina's bio dad and not Marcus Taggert (Real' Andrews). Portia has kept this secret and allowed her daughter to grow up without knowledge of her real father. When this is comes to light Trina might tell her mom that she is no better than the Cassadines because she had sex with Curtis when she was still married to Taggert and allowed him to believe Trina was his child. Trina will be devastated, reject Portia, and may grow even closer to Spencer since they both have "messed up" families.

The duo is pretending to be friends because they wanted to catch the Hook but they are falling fast for one another. Spoilers have teased that Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) might be the one to reveal the facts and stop the Valentine's Day wedding so stay tuned to General Hospital and watch the drama in Port Charles heat up. Portia will have to eat her words and realize she is no better than anyone in Spencer's family.