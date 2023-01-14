General Hospital Spoilers: Trouble is on every hand in Port Charles

Willow learns Nina is her birth mom. Photo by GH screenshot

Carly's revelation causes mixed emotions

Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that General Hospital fans should brace for trouble in every corner of Port Charles next week. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) has finally revealed that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is the biological mother of Willow Tait (Katelynn McMullen) and shockwaves have already begun. Drew Cain (Cameron Matthison) is already having trouble dealing with how manipulative his new girlfriend is and Nina really hit the roof when she found out how long Carly withheld the secret which was an entire year. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard ) was grilling Drew on Friday just as Carly walked up and she will now have to face his wrath.

Sonny will be on the warpath but Carly will continue to believe she made the right call in honoring Harmony's dying wish. Nina is in Willow's hospital room where Ms. Tate is demanding Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) throw her out but he tells Willow she needs to hear what Nina has to say. Spoilers say on Monday Willow will listen as her birth mom blurts out the entire story as Carly told it to her. Willow will eventually accept her as a bone marrow donor. She adds, however, that it won't change how she feels about Nina who will only care about saving her daughter's life for now.

Curtis and Portia disagree and Spencer has a plan

Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) warns Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) that if she pushed Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) too hard to stay away from Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) she will end up with the opposite result than she desires. He warns that Trina is old enough to make her own decisions. Speaking of Spencer he is hatching a plan to keep both his father Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and Esme Prince ( Avery Kristian Pohl) away from the child after he or she is born. Be sure to tune in to General Hospital on Monday and watch the drama play out in Port Charles.