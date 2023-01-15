Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star City

Robbie Knievel Photo by Tornster stuff Youtube screenshot

Robbie Knievel has passed away

The world is still adjusting to the news that Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday and now WDBJ 7 is reporting that another icon has passed away. Kaptain Robbie Knievel the son of world-famous daredevil; Evel Knievel died in Los Vegas Nevada at age 60.

His brother Kelly shared: “Daredevils don’t live easy lives,” Kelly Knievel told The Associated Press. “He was a great daredevil. People don’t really understand how scary it is what my brother did."

Kelly said his sibling passed away in a hospice center from pancreatic cancer with his three daughters Krysten, Kelly, and Maria at his side.

Kaptain Robbie was once in Roanoke

Roanoker residents will recall that Knievel had an interesting encounter in 1996 in the Northwest section of the city. The daredevil was scheduled for a show in Salem Virginia but it was canceled because he was arrested for being drunk in public. Police had received a call that he was drunk and banging on the door of a duplex in the 1800 block of Moorman Road looking for crack cocaine. Kaptain Robbie said it was all a misunderstanding and that he had been stranded after someone gave him a ride, parked the vehicle, and never came back.

He added that he had only had white wine that day and a representative from WROV who sponsored the vent said the stuntman would have made $30,000. My brothers were fascinated with Evel Knievel when they were young and I recall being in awe that the daredevil's son had been seen only a few blocks from the church I was attending at the time. For weeks after the canceled event I ran into people who kept repeating they could not believe Robbie Knievel had been lost in the hood. Several people I spoke with today said they remember the incident.

Robbie Knievel broke records

Kaptain Robbie made headlines and history during a Las Vegas Strip jump over a row of limousines in 1998 at the Tropicana Hotel; as well as jumping "between two buildings at the Jockey Club in 1999; and a New Year’s Eve jump amid fireworks in front of a volcano attraction at The Mirage on Dec. 31, 2008".

Robbie Knievel broke his leg during a crash-landing at an Indian reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park in 1999. He was trying to complete a motorcycle leap over a 220-foot chasm and later shared that his dad had always wanted to jump "the spectacular natural landmark in Arizona, but never did". No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.