Anthony Geary and Genie Francis continue to deal with Luke and Laura's rape scene

Luke and Laura Photo by Nine Saturns youtube screenshot

Mindsets have changed

There was a time when women made paperback novels like Sweet Savage Love where females fell in love with the men who "ravaged them" bestsellers. Today such behavior is considered sexual assault and not tolerated. In 1979 there was an episode of General Hospital where Laura Webber (Genie Frances) was raped by Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) but later fell in love with and married him. Some GH viewers considered the scene seduction and Lara saying no was not what she really meant.

Luke and Laura became one of the most popular soap couples ever but the shadow of the rape has haunted Francis to the point that she now says although it was inappropriate she will no longer defend her scenes. General Hospital revisited the rape when Lucky Spencer( Jonathan Jackson) found out and confronted his dad in 2020.

Anthony Geary saw things differently

Geary, however, once expressed a different opinion that if stated today might cause him to become a victim of the cancel culture and ruin his career.

"I didn't really care," he admits. "I didn't really see the character as lasting this long. I read a really exciting story that had a lot of acting potential and dramatic impact. I've always been one to challenge the audience. I've never been one to coddle and try to give them what they want. I like the idea of challenging and confounding an audience. Being a little bit controversial has always been exciting to me.

When I read it back in those days, I wasn't looking for a career in soaps. I was trying to do the job as best I could, day to day. If that meant I was going to go out in a blaze of glory instead of disappearing off the canvas as so many characters do, so much the better. I really looked at it as an opportunity to do something story-wise that was very spectacular. I know they didn't intend for her to fall in love with him after the rape. That came later when they found that the audience, astoundingly enough, had almost as much sympathy for the perpetrator as they did for the victim."

Viewing audiences are no longer the same

The audience of today would not have sympathy for or embrace what General Hospital fans did in 1977 because times have changed. Things are so different now that male characters more or less ask permission before engaging in a romance with a female character who is ready willing and able such as recently when Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) asked Joslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) if she was sure before they made love.