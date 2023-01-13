Can or should Skyle on The Young and the Restless recreate the magic now that Allison Lanier has replaced Hunter King

Photo by Skyle edits video screenshot

Can the Skyle magic be recreated?

Soap Spoiler has shared an interview with Allison Lanier who last year was recast as Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless. Lanier replaced fan favorite Hunter King who went on to other projects. Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) left Y&R in October 2021 at the same time as King but he returned this past summer. In the interview, Allison said she enjoyed working with Mealor as well as Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) and Michael Graziatti (Daniel Romalotti).

Lanier is enjoying her new role but can this new version of Skyle or should they recreate the magic that came when King had the role? Actresses are different people and will not portray characters in the same manner and other is always an adjustment period with a recast. King's Summer was outspoken, brash, and sassy and often would act without first thinking. Lanier brings maturity to the role as she is now a mother to Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez).

It's a different season for Skyle

This current version of Summer is often the voice of reason where her mother and husband are concerned which is different from the impetuous younger woman who slept with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and was an organ donor for Lola Rosales ( Sasha Calle) in order for Kyle to marry her the first time around. The Summer who returned from Milan is a much different person that the one who was manipulated into leaving Genoa City.

Previously fans were divided on whether or not Kyle should be with Lola or Summer and Skyle fans were rooting for their favorite couple to get together. Now they are married and raising a son and have a different dynamic than they did before. The Young and the Restless viewers seem to be adapting well to Allison Lanier and accepting that the old Kyle and Summer are long gone. Harrison seems to have helped them both turn into responsible adults and some fans say they cannot imagine Hunter King's Summer being a responsible mom. Perhaps Lanier and Mealor are on their way to creating their own magic based on the people they are at this current time in Genoa City.