WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi Arabia

Big changes come to WWE Photo by Wrestling Hub Youtube screenshot

WWE returns as the company is sold and the co-CEO resigns

If you are a WWE fan you will be pleased to know that “Saturday Night’s Main Event” will be held on Saturday night January 14 at the Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd., Roanoke. The event line-up is scheduled to include Seth Freakin Rollins, The OC, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, and many more WWE superstars but the roster is subject to change.

Earlier today there were several stunning announcements related to World Wrestling Entertainment the first was that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia and that Stephanie Mcmahon has resigned from her position as co-CEO. Now Nick Khan will now be the sole CEO. Mcmahon's resignation comes just one week after founder Vince Mcmahon announced he was returning to his seat on the board.

"WWE is in such a strong position that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan."

Vince McMahon makes a statement about his daughter and Khan

"I'd like to express my full support for Stephanie's personal decision. I'll forever be grateful that she offered to step in during my absence and I'm truly proud of the job she did co-leading WWE," "Stephanie has always been the ultimate ambassador for our company, and her decades of contributions have left an immeasurable impact on our brand"

"Nick's business acumen and mastery of the media industry have helped catapult our business to record revenue and profitability. Together, we look forward to working with the Board at this critical moment in time to review our strategic alternatives and maximize value for all WWE shareholders."

Ticket Prices: for Saturday night's event are $112.00, $82.00, $62.00, $42, $27, and $17 and parking is $5.00.The last time the WWE was in the Star City was with the "Sunday Stunner" in May 2022.